PICS: One dead, two injured in Umdloti drive-by shooting outside popular restaurant

Durban – One person was killed and two others injured in a drive-by shooting on North Beach Road in Umdloti on Tuesday evening. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the incident took place just before 7pm outside a popular restaurant.

“Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a shooting incident. “Reports indicate that while seated in their vehicle, three people had been shot in a drive-by shooting. “Medics assessed the scene and found a bullet-riddled car.

Bullet-ridden vehicle. Picture: RUSA “One adult male had sustained fatal injuries, and two other adult males had sustained critical injuries. “The two patients were treated on scene by paramedics and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further care.” According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, they received multiple calls from beach-goers after occupants of a black Mercedes Benz opened fire with high calibre rifles on a white Toyota Corolla.

Spent cartridges found at the scene. Picture: RUSA According to Balram, a security officer was killed, and two of his colleagues were seriously injured. “Several spent high calibre cartridges were recovered at the scene.” SAPS has not yet responded to a request for comment.