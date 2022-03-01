PICS: Police radios found at the scene of failed CIT robbery in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A swift response by police officers in Delmas, Mpumalanga, led to a pursuit of suspects in a cash-in-transit robbery, and the arrest of two of the alleged criminals while another two were fatally wounded during a shootout with the police. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the group of alleged criminals was cornered on the R42 Road in Delmas, after the attack on cash-in-transit guards on Monday.

Two alleged cash in transit robbers were fatally wounded, while two others were arrested by police in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “According to police report, a cash delivery van with two security guards was attacked by a group of heavily armed suspects. The suspects then tried to rob the guards of cash but their efforts were futile,” said Mohlala. “Police were alerted and swiftly went to the scene and upon their arrival a shootout with police ensued. The police defended themselves whereby two suspects were fatally shot while two other suspects reportedly hijacked a Toyota Quantum minibus. The police managed to pursue the kombi and arrested the two suspects, aged 24 and 34.” Mohlala said the rest of the suspects in the group managed to flee from police.

Two alleged cash in transit robbers were fatally wounded, while two others were arrested by police in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “Police managed to recover a rifle as well as magazines, jamming devices and police hand radios. The astute members further confiscated a white Porsche Cayenne and a silver BMW SUV which were allegedly used by the suspects in the said robbery,” said Mohlala. “Police are still on the lookout for the remaining suspects. Police are still busy on the scene and more evidence may be uncovered. The two suspects are expected to appear before the Delmas District Court soon facing armed robbery charges, possession of firearm and ammunition as well as possession of explosives. More charges could be laid against the suspects.” Two alleged cash in transit robbers were fatally wounded, while two others were arrested by police in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has saluted the officers involved in the operation, and sent a stern warning to criminals targeting cash delivery vehicles.