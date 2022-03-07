PICS: Police seize R1million worth of dagga in Gauteng headed for Cape Town

Durban: A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Thembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was allegedly found in possession of R1million worth of dagga.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the dagga was headed from Gauteng to Cape Town.
“Members of SANEB, together with members of Crime Intelligence and K9 Gauteng, responded to a complaint of a house at Clayville in Olifantfontein where they were dealing in dagga.
“On arrival, police found dagga loaded in a bakkie and some kept at the back of the house. A preliminary investigation revealed that the dagga was to be transported to Cape Town. The suspect that was found in the premises was arrested and charged with dealing in dagga.”
IOL