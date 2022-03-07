Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PICS: Police seize R1million worth of dagga in Gauteng headed for Cape Town

Police seized dagga with a street value of R1million from a home in Clayville in Olifantfontein. Picture: SAPS

Police seized dagga with a street value of R1million from a home in Clayville in Olifantfontein. Picture: SAPS

Published 15m ago

Share

Durban: A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Thembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was allegedly found in possession of R1million worth of dagga.

A suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court. Picture: SAPS

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the dagga was headed from Gauteng to Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Members of SANEB, together with members of Crime Intelligence and K9 Gauteng, responded to a complaint of a house at Clayville in Olifantfontein where they were dealing in dagga.

“On arrival, police found dagga loaded in a bakkie and some kept at the back of the house. A preliminary investigation revealed that the dagga was to be transported to Cape Town. The suspect that was found in the premises was arrested and charged with dealing in dagga.”

IOL

More on this

Related Topics:

SAPSDrugs

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj