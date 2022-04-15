PICS: Police seize R7 million drugs in uMhlanga apartment

Durban: KwaZulu Natal police say two people have been arrested in connection with R7million worth of drugs at an apartment in uMhlanga. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit received information that suspects were packing and transporting drugs in Umhlanga and surrounding areas.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police seized 155 moons of cocaine. Picture: SAPS Gwala said they obtained a search warrant and, on Thursday afternoon at around 6pm, proceeded to one of the flats in uMhlanga Ridge. She said police found a 36-year-old man allegedly packaging drugs. “He was allegedly found in possession of 17,45kg of cocaine powder, 8470 pieces of rock cocaine, 155 moons of cocaine, 714 mandrax tablets, 78 ecstasy tablets and 46 orange and white capsules of heroin.”

She said he was arrested and charged for possession as well as dealing in drugs. Drugs seized rock cocaine and mandrax. “While the team was busy conducting a search, a 29-year-old woman obstructed police officers from executing their duties.” Gwala said police further established she was in the country illegally.

Story continues below Advertisment

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of R7million. Picture: SAPS “She was arrested and charged for defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Immigration Act.” Both suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court next week. IOL