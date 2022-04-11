PICS: Road carnage in KZN claims at least seven lives over rainy weekend

Durban: At least seven people were killed on the province’s road this weekend as heavy rainfall battered Kwazulu-Natal.
Emergency workers who had their hands full, urged motorists to drive with extra caution and slow down.
Three people were killed in a crash involving two light motor vehicles on the N2 highway near Hibberdene on Sunday evening.
According to Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for KZN Emergency Services, three people sustained fatal injuries, while seven others were treated on the scene by paramedics.
In Durban, a female believed to be in her twenties died after two vehicles collided on First Avenue and Ascot Street in Greyville just before 7pm on Sunday evening.
According to Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find two crumpled vehicles on the roadway.
“There was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.”
One person sustained injury.
Earlier on Sunday, two people died on the N2 highway, near Mandini in a three car collision.
According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue, three people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.
And on the N3 highway, between Tugela Plaza and Van Reenen’s Pass, one person lost their life in an accident involving two trucks and a car.
According to Robert Mckenzie, three critically injured patients were transported to hospital for urgent medical care.
IOL