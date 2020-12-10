PICS: Suspect killed in Durban cash-in-transit robbery

Durban - A suspect was shot dead and two security guards wounded in a cash-in-transit robbery in the Fairbreeze area in Tongaat, north of the Durban CBD on Thursday afternoon. Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue, said they received a report of a shooting just after 4pm and attended to the scene. Herbst said when they arrived, they found that a security guard from the cash vehicle and another guard were wounded in the shooting. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue He said a third person was fatally wounded and later confirmed that the dead person was a suspect.

“A second suspect was found further up the road. He was grazed on the head by a bullet. The two guards who were wounded were treated at the scene by IPSS Medical Rescue,” Herbst said.

Bullet holes in the glass door of the shop Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Medics treating one of the security guards inside the shop. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Reports allege that cash-in-transit guards came under fire while walking back to their armoured vehicle.

Police are investigating further.

Thursday's robbery comes just days after six armed gunmen attacked a Fidelity cash van at the Khayelitsha Shopping Centre, in Cape Town.

CEO of Fidelity Services Group, Wahl Bartmann, said when the Fidelity crewman went inside to collect the cash, he was not aware of three armed suspects within the store.

"One of our officers stood guard outside the store and it was only once the crewman had collected the cash and was approaching the Fidelity cash vehicle that a further three armed suspects outside the store opened fired on both officers," he said.

Bartmann said a shoot-out ensued and the officer positioned at the front door of the store was shot multiple times when he attempted to retreat back into the store. The crewman was also shot once in the right hand.

The suspects escaped with the cash bag, fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle. Bartmann said two of the customer’s staff members were also injured in the crossfire.

"Fortunately there was not a lot of cash taken but our one officer is in a very serious state and was admitted to hospital," he said.

