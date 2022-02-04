PICS: Suspected cellphone tower battery thief killed in shootout with cops in Limpopo

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo said concerted efforts to eradicate the destruction of valuable telecommunication infrastructure led to the recovery of cellphone signal tower batteries worth around R180 000 at Ngove village in the Giyani policing area. A suspected battery thief was killed during a shootout between police officers and a group of men who were confronted while tampering with cellphone tower batteries “with the intention of stealing”.

A suspected thief at a cellphone signal tower was shot by police while allegedly stealing batteries. Photo: SAPS Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, provincial spokesperson for the SAPS said the recovery of the batteries was done on Wednesday. “Police acted on information received from community members about four men allegedly tampering with cellphone tower batteries with the intention of stealing at the Matungungu Vodacom tower site that is situated in Ngove village. When the police approached the suspects, they were met by a hail of bullets and there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Mojapelo. One of the suspects was fatally wounded and three ran away from police, while shooting at the law enforcement officers.

“The three stolen tower batteries were recovered at the scene. Cases of inquest, attempted murder and tampering with essential infrastructure were opened. The deceased suspect is unknown at this stage, but police investigations are ongoing,” said Mojapelo. A suspected thief at a cellphone signal tower was shot by police while allegedly stealing batteries. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the police for their swift reaction which disrupted the mission by the thieves. “The hunt for the remaining suspects continues and anyone with information may contact Detective Warrant Officer Morris Maswanganyi on 0825656491 or Crime Stop number 0860010111 or nearest police,” Mojapelo appealed.