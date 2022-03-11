PICS: Tracking device trips up alleged car thief

Pretoria – A 33-year-old man has been arrested and two stolen cars were recovered at his place of residence in Tweefontein near Kwamhlanga. “Our reports indicate that on the said day (on Wednesday) members of CarTrack company alerted police about information of a stolen vehicle. Then a joint sting operation between the two parties was executed and the details thereof were followed up,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisment

“They were then led, through technological aid provided by the tracker company into a certain house in Tweefontein.” Mohlala said upon arrival, the team found the 33-year-old, as well as two Volkswagen Polo vehicles. Police in Mpumalanga, in conjunction with CarTrack, have recovered two Volkswagen Polo vehicles which were stolen in Pretoria’s Mamelodi and Silverton areas. Photo: SAPS Both vehicles had been fitted with false registration number plates.

“Preliminary probe by the members revealed that the two cars were reported stolen this month in Pretoria, one at Silverton and the other in Mamelodi. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged for possession of suspected motor vehicles,” Mohlala said. “Police are adamant that his arrest came as a breakthrough and more details might surface as the investigation proceeds into the network of stolen vehicles, either through armed robbery, theft or any other modus operandi. Meanwhile police cannot rule out the possibility of linking him to other crimes committed elsewhere.” Mohlala said the 33-year-old man was scheduled today, to appear before the Kwamhlanga Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police in Mpumalanga, in conjunction with CarTrack, have recovered two Volkswagen Polo vehicles which were stolen in Pretoria’s Mamelodi and Silverton areas. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the successful partnership between the vehicle tracking company and the SAPS. “We are so encouraged by the enthusiasm that we receive from our partners in the fight against crime. We are surely making a serious move in breaking down the market for stolen cars. We still believe there are more successful stories like this one,” Manamela said. IOL