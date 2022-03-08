PICS: Two arrested for possession of 300 kilograms of suspected stolen copper

Pretoria - Two suspects were expected to appear before the Morgenzon Magistrate's Court for unlawful possession of copper on Tuesday. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 25 and 34-year-old suspects were found in possession of bundle of copper valued around R42 000.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The suspects were arrested [on Monday] at around 5:30am after their vehicle, a white Opel Corsa bakkie with Gauteng registration number plates was stopped by members of the Secunda Flying Squad who were doing their stop and search duties at Morgenzon,” said Mohlala. “They searched the said vehicle and discovered a bundle of copper weighing at about 342 kilograms, with an estimated street value of about R 42 000.” Mohlala said the duo was then arrested, hence their initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Two people are appearing in a Mpumalanga court for possession of more than 300 kilograms of suspected stolen copper. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has reiterated calls for community members to desist from buying suspected stolen goods. She also saluted members of the Secunda Flying Squad for the arrest. "We appreciate the effort displayed by members in making sure that those who break the law, face the consequences,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

In Gauteng, two Cameroonian nationals were on Monday appearing in court after they were arrested by the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) undercover officers for possession of stolen copper in Bramley, north of Joburg. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said the two men were nabbed on Saturday, for possession of the stolen copper with an estimated value of R3 million. Two Cameroonian nationals were arrested in Bramley, Johannesburg for possession of stolen copper worth more than R3 million. Photo: Supplied/JMPD “Working on information received, officers proceeded to corner 11th Road and 3rd Avenue in Bramley, where they observed the suspected property,” Fihla said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“An unknown male opened the gate of the premises, officers approached him, identified themselves as police and proceeded to search inside the premises.” While searching, they found another man inside the premises and discovered huge quantities of copper cut up into pieces. “When questioned, the two males failed to give a valid explanation on how they acquired the copper and were immediately arrested. Upon arrest, the suspects attempted to bribe officers with R10 000 cash,” Fihla said.

Story continues below Advertisment