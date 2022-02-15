PICS: Two men arrested after returning to filling station where they allegedly stole fuel
Pretoria – Two men, Themba Titos Sibeko, 39, and France Josiah Moiane, 24, were arrested in Mpumalanga after they used a fraudulent bank card to pay for fuel in Mpumalanga.
The pair were identified by a petrol attendant when they returned to the same filling station in Middelburg, a day after they had used the fraudulent card to pay for fuel.
Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, a spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga, said a bank investigator was at the filling station to probe the use of the fraudulent card when the alleged thieves showed up again, using same vehicle.
“They were arrested by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation (team) based in Middelburg for fraud, theft, contravention of the Cybercrime Act and possession of and presenting counterfeit cards at Veritas filling station in Middelburg,” said Sekgotodi.
“It is alleged that on February 9, 2022, two suspects got petrol at Veritas filling station and submitted a fraudulent bank card to make a payment and left. It was later discovered that the card was fraudulent.”
The case was opened for investigation.
The following day, Thursday February 10, a bank investigator went to the filling station to question about the fraudulent transaction.
“That is when the petrol attendant saw the vehicle which poured petrol the previous day. They informed the investigating officer who summoned members of the Hawks who came and arrested the two,” said Sekgotodi.
“The accused appeared in court and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to Friday, February 18 for confirmation of address.”
IOL