PICS: Two men arrested after returning to filling station where they allegedly stole fuel

Pretoria – Two men, Themba Titos Sibeko, 39, and France Josiah Moiane, 24, were arrested in Mpumalanga after they used a fraudulent bank card to pay for fuel in Mpumalanga. The pair were identified by a petrol attendant when they returned to the same filling station in Middelburg, a day after they had used the fraudulent card to pay for fuel.

France Josiah Moiane. The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court remanded Moiane and his co-accused, Themba Titos Sibeko, in custody after they were arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent card to pay for fuel. Picture: Hawks Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, a spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga, said a bank investigator was at the filling station to probe the use of the fraudulent card when the alleged thieves showed up again, using same vehicle. Themba Titos Sibeko. The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court remanded Sibeko and his co-accused, France Josia Moiane, in custody after they were arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent card to pay for fuel. Picture: Hawks “They were arrested by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation (team) based in Middelburg for fraud, theft, contravention of the Cybercrime Act and possession of and presenting counterfeit cards at Veritas filling station in Middelburg,” said Sekgotodi. The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court remanded Themba Titos Sibeko and France Josiah Moiane in custody after they were arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent card to pay for fuel at a petrol station in Middelburg. Picture: Hawks “It is alleged that on February 9, 2022, two suspects got petrol at Veritas filling station and submitted a fraudulent bank card to make a payment and left. It was later discovered that the card was fraudulent.”

The case was opened for investigation. The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court remanded Themba Titos Sibeko and France Josiah Moiane in custody after they were arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent card to pay for fuel at a petrol station in Middelburg. Picture: Hawks The following day, Thursday February 10, a bank investigator went to the filling station to question about the fraudulent transaction. “That is when the petrol attendant saw the vehicle which poured petrol the previous day. They informed the investigating officer who summoned members of the Hawks who came and arrested the two,” said Sekgotodi.