PICS: Two people entrapped after trench collapses in Ballito

DURBAN: One person was airlifted to hospital following an accident at a construction site in Ballito on the KZN North Coast on Monday. According to Paul Herbst, from Medi-Response, on the arrival of advanced life paramedics, it was reported that a trench had collapsed, entrapping two people.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The injured persons were removed from the compromised site by their colleagues, prior to the arrival of emergency workers,” said Herbst. “A worker sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital, with the assistance of Air Mercy Services.” Herbst said the second worker was transported by Medi Response ambulance to a nearby facility.

In a separate incident in February this year, a worker was killed when a sand bank collapsed on to him in the Musgrave area. According to ALS spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson when they arrived workers had been trying to dig away the sand around the man in an effort to free him. "The eThekwini Fire Department together with ALS paramedics quickly took over from the workers and managed to free most of his body. ALS paramedics assessed the man and unfortunately found that he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more emergency teams could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.“

Story continues below Advertisment