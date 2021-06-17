PICS: Two people, pet dog killed in horror crash near Shongweni
Share this article:
Durban: Two people and their pet dog were killed in a horror head-on collision on Kassier Road in Hillcrest on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic, KZN VIP Medical Paramedics together with Meditech ER arrived on the scene to find total carnage.
“It is alleged a light motor vehicle and horse and trailer truck carrying horses collided head on.
“Two people from the vehicle, both females believed to be in their thirties and a dog sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.
Jamieson said the truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene.
“The horses from the truck were uninjured in the accident and were taken back to the stables.”
KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Hillcrest SAPS.
“It is alleged a vehicle and a truck collided on Kassier Raod in Hillcrest. The driver and the passenger in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene. The truck driver also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”
IOL