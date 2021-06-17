PICS: Two people, pet dog killed in horror crash near Shongweni

Durban: Two people and their pet dog were killed in a horror head-on collision on Kassier Road in Hillcrest on Wednesday afternoon. According to Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic, KZN VIP Medical Paramedics together with Meditech ER arrived on the scene to find total carnage.

“It is alleged a light motor vehicle and horse and trailer truck carrying horses collided head on. “Two people from the vehicle, both females believed to be in their thirties and a dog sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene. Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was stabilized on the scene. Picture: Supplied

Jamieson said the truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene. “The horses from the truck were uninjured in the accident and were taken back to the stables.” The horses from the truck were uninjured in the accident and were taken back to the stables. Picture: Garrith Jamieson