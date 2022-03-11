PICS: Two suspects arrested for running alleged R5 million Ponzi scheme released on warning

Pretoria – The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court has released Clive Anthony Lewarne and Marlene on warning after they were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the two were arrested for an assortment of crimes linked to an investment scheme worth almost R5 million.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court has released Clive Anthony Lewarne and Marlene on warning after they were arrested in connection with an investment scheme worth almost R5 million. Photo: Supplied/Hawks “The Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team based in Middelburg (arrested the two) for contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, Act 17/1956 that the accused conspired to commit theft, fraud, contravening Sec 11(1) of the Banks Act,” Sekgotodi said. “They were also charged for contravening sections of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, and contravening the Consumer Protection Act in that they operated an investment scheme (with a) combined value R 4 796 595.” Sekgotodi said the cases against the duo have been combined and the matter was postponed to May 20, for the accused’s three lawyers to be present in court.

Two men Uche Uchena, 43, and Arinze Ezeokwusa, 41, were remanded in custody by the Volksrust Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after they were arrested for alleged corruption. At the time, Sekgotodi said the duo was arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team based in Secunda for corruption. “It is alleged that on Monday, members of the Hawks were attending court at Volksrust for a bail application for dealing in drugs. An investigator reportedly received a phone call regarding an unknown Nigerian male who wanted to meet him to negotiate the release of his brother who was appearing in court for dealing in drugs,” Sekgotodi said.

Story continues below Advertisment