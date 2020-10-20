PICS: Upgrades to 1 Military Hospital High Care ward officially completed
Durban – The protracted renovation project to upgrade the High Care Ward at 1 Military Hospital has officially been completed.
On Monday, the ward was commissioned into service by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and handed over to the Surgeon General of the SANDF, Lieutenant General Zola Dabula.
The renovation project was completed within a five weeks period with much needed assistance from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). The project was managed and executed by the SANDF`s Defence Works Formation.
The High Care ward is equipped with 78 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and is situated on the seventh floor at 1 Military Hospital. In addition to other ICU-related critical medical cases, the ward will also be utilised in the management and treatment of Covid-19 cases that require high care hospitalisation.
The project will continue and focus on adding a further two theatres to the hospital and also prioritise the refurbishments to the casualty ward and the main pharmacy as a priority.
Thereafter, it is envisaged the project will refurbish all other wards at 1 Military Hospital.
The minister dedicated the High Care ward to those who succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mapisa-Nqakula, Deputy Minister Makwetla, Secretary for Defence, Ambassador Sonto Kudjoe, the Chief of the SANDF and members of the Military Command, all of whom were in attendance at the commissioning ceremony, expressed their appreciation to the Development Bank of Southern Africa for partnering with the SANDF to ensure the project completion and operationalisation of the High Care ward.
IOL