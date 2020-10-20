PICS: Upgrades to 1 Military Hospital High Care ward officially completed

Durban – The protracted renovation project to upgrade the High Care Ward at 1 Military Hospital has officially been completed.

On Monday, the ward was commissioned into service by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and handed over to the Surgeon General of the SANDF, Lieutenant General Zola Dabula.

The renovation project was completed within a five weeks period with much needed assistance from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). The project was managed and executed by the SANDF`s Defence Works Formation.

The High Care ward is equipped with 78 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and is situated on the seventh floor at 1 Military Hospital. In addition to other ICU-related critical medical cases, the ward will also be utilised in the management and treatment of Covid-19 cases that require high care hospitalisation.