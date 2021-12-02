PICS: Victim burnt beyond recognition in N2 early morning crash

Durban: A person was burnt beyond recognition in a crash that took place on the N2 highway between KwaMashu and Umhlanga on Thursday morning. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, there was a head on collision between a bakkie and a car at around 8:15am.

“Reports indicate that a car and bakkie were involved in a head on collision, resulting in the car bursting into flames, spreading to the second vehicle,” Herbst said. “According to witnesses the car had been travelling on the south bound lane, when it careened over the centre meridian hitting head on into the bakkie which was travelling north.”

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, the driver of the bakkie sustained serious injuries. Picture: Netcare 911 Paramedics assessed the scene and found two patients. “One occupant from the car had sadly been burned beyond recognition. The second patient from the bakkie had sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics,” Herbst said. The South African Police Service has been approached for comment.

