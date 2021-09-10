PICS: Well-known KZN courier nabbed transporting R500k worth of dagga, goods

DURBAN: The driver of a well-known courier company was arrested and charged for allegedly transporting drugs to Durban on Thursday afternoon. KZN police said police officers deployed at Emanguzi were conducting stop and searches at Scabazini area when they spotted a courier vehicle driving reckless.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the vehicle was stopped and searched. Police also seized takkies, clothing and other items. Picture: SAPS “Inside the vehicle, police found several bags of dagga and illicit goods such as takkies and clothes.”

Gwala said the dagga seized weighed 187kg. The total value of the recovered dagga and goods was estimated at R500 000. “A 24-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing in dagga and possession of counterfeit goods, and will appear in the Emanguzi Magistrate’s Court today.” The dagga weighed 18.7kg, police said. Picture: SAPS In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court after he was nabbed with mandrax and rock cocaine with a street value of R54 000.

Police said an intelligence operation was conducted by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit in the Bayview area. “The team advanced to Summerfield Drive in Bayview where a suspect was detected near a block of flats where he was selling drugs. The suspect attempted to flee but he was caught by police,” said Gwala. “He was searched and found in possession 725 pieces of rock cocaine and 67 mandrax tablets.”