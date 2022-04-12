PICS: Westville mom killed after house collapses due to a landslide

According to Paul Herbst, Medi Response search and rescue division, together with ER24 and SAPS, responded to Westville to reports of a landslide and house collapse.

Durban: A Westville mother was killed in a landslide on Monday evening.

Herbst said, on arrival, they found that a house had been engulfed by displaced soil following a landslide.

Paul Herbst said it took rescue teams three hours to rescue other family members. Picture: Medi-Response.

“Crews worked frantically, searching the scene. After three hours of forcing access using various rescue tools, crews were successful in locating and extracting family members from the house.

“Unfortunately, an occupant of the dwelling was unable to evade the landslide, and they were killed.”

In a separate incident, a woman had to be rescued from a residential complex in Umdloti.