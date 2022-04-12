PICS: Westville mom killed after house collapses due to a landslide

Durban: A Westville mother was killed in a landslide on Monday evening.
According to Paul Herbst, Medi Response search and rescue division, together with ER24 and SAPS, responded to Westville to reports of a landslide and house collapse.
Herbst said, on arrival, they found that a house had been engulfed by displaced soil following a landslide.
“Crews worked frantically, searching the scene. After three hours of forcing access using various rescue tools, crews were successful in locating and extracting family members from the house.
“Unfortunately, an occupant of the dwelling was unable to evade the landslide, and they were killed.”
In a separate incident, a woman had to be rescued from a residential complex in Umdloti.
According to Herbst, the building was seemingly compromised owing to severe water run off and undermining of foundations.
“An order to evacuate the building was given, and residents left the area.
“A lady, who had recently undergone surgery, was unable to leave her residence. Medi Response Search and Rescue crews responded to the unit to package and remove the lady. She was safely brought to ground level and removed from the building.”
Herbst said teams continued to respond to emergencies throughout the province.
“Please remain home where possible until such time flood waters have dispersed.”
IOL