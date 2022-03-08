PICS: Woman arrested after being found with stash of dagga worth R10 000 in her home

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 36-year-old woman allegedly dealing in dagga, after she was found with a stash of marijuana valued at R10 000 in her home. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the woman was arrested at Newscom, in Kabokweni on Sunday.

“Her arrest comes after the police in Kabokweni received information about a woman who was dealing in dagga. During the search at her residential place, a bag of dagga was found,” said Mohlala. “The recovered dagga is estimated to worth about R10 000 in street value and the woman was immediately arrested.” He said the woman was charged for possession of dagga.

A Mpumalanga woman was arrested for possession of R10 000 worth of dagga. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has saluted community members for alerting law enforcement officers to the criminal acts, and appealed to them to continue reporting crime. “Working together with the community we can do more and squeeze crime to zero,” said Manamela. Last month, a 60-year-old Mpumalanga woman, Mavis Themba Hlungwane who was previously sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs, was arrested by police on fresh charges.

Hlungwane was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation based in Secunda, the Mpumalanga provincial crime intelligence unit and the Ermelo crime intelligence unit. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Hlungwane was charged for possession and dealing in drugs. “Information was received about a shipment of drugs which was delivered at the bottle store of the well-known drug dealer in Standerton. A disruptive search and seizure operation was conducted at the identified address,” Sekgotodi said at the time.

