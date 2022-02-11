PICS:Police seize R2 million worth of drugs in Chatsworth, Durban

Durban: A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged for dealing in drugs with a street value of over R2 million. According to police, an intensive investigation was conducted after they received reports of illegal drug trade that was taking place at a house in Chatsworth on Thursday evening.

“The team swooped on the premises on Montford Road in Chatsworth to execute a search warrant. “The premises were searched and police found 70 800 capsules of heroin, 50 pieces of rock cocaine, 15 mandrax tablets and 291 grams of crystal meth,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, adding that the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R2 185 000. Police seized 70 800 capsules of heroin. Picture: SAPS She said police also seized cash of R13 650, suspected to be the proceeds of the drug trade.