PICS:These three missing people were last seen in Chatsworth

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police said they were still searching for three people who were reported missing from the Chatsworth area. In the most recent case, Thamendrie Valayudan,28, was last seen on October 31 in Westcliff, Chatsworth, wearing a black dress.

Chatsworth detectives have appealed to the members of the community for any information regarding Valayudan, adding that she was medium in build with a medium complexion. Tashen Maistry. Picture: SAPS

It’s been almost two months since Tashen Maistry, 32, was last seen leaving his Woodhurst home. According to police, Maistry was last seen on September 16, wearing a blue overall, black jacket and black boots. “He is medium in complexion and small built. The reason for his disappearance is unknown,” said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

November 18 will mark two months that Nonceba Dabalele, 33, leaving from her home in Chatsworth. Nonceba Dabalele. Picture: SAPS

Police said Dabalele was last seen on September 18, wearing a black skirt and white top. Police said she is medium in complexion with a small build. Anyone with information on these three missing persons whereabouts area urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Cleo Loganathan 079 658 7272 / 031 451 4303 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.