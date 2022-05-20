Pietermaritzburg woman accused of throwing a 4-year-old into a river

Durban: Police said a 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly throwing a child into a river in Pietermaritzburg this week. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the woman appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

“It is alleged by a bystander that she noticed a 4-year-old child wet and full of mud walking alone along Pant Road in Alexandra and went to investigate. “On questioning the child, she found out the child was abducted by a known suspect who threw her into the river. Police were called and the suspect was later arrested.” Mi7 National group spokesperson Colin David told IOL that paramedics where called after receiving information that a child had been found at the Dusi River.

‘’On arrival the child was administered medical attention and found to be in a stable condition.“ He said the matter was handed over to social services. The Witness reported that on the day of the kidnapping the child had celebrated her birthday. She had to climb up a 3-metre bank to get help.

