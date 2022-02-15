Pinetown man shot in the head, dies on arrival at hospital

Durban - A Pinetown man who was shot in the head died on arrival at hospital. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to a shooting on 211444 Street in KwaDabeka, Pinetown, West of Durban.

“Reports indicate that residents had heard a noise in the bush and went to investigate. “After locating where the noise had come from, they found an adult male unresponsive in a pool of blood. “When medics arrived on scene, they found that the patient had sustained critical injuries after being shot in the back of his head,” he said.

Herbst said the man was treated on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners and once stabilised was rushed through to hospital for further care. “However, on arrival in hospital the patient succumbed to his injuries,” he said. He said circumstances leading up to the shooting would be investigated by the relevant authorities.

According to police spokesperson Lt Colonel Nqobile Gwala no case has been opened. In a separate shooting incident, a 39-year-old man was gunned down in Verulam on Monday evening. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said the incident took place Old Inanda Road.