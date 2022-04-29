Police appeal for help in finding missing KZN teenager last seen going to the library

Durban: Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than 11 days. Lulama Zama,16, from Amandawe area in Scottburgh, was last seen on April 18, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment

Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Zama was last seen near the bus stop in Amagcino area in Amandawe. Police said the teenager was on her way to the Scottburgh library and never returned home. “At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and navy Adidas sandals and she also had black Nike backpack. She is light in complexion with long hair and brown eyes.