Police appeal for help in search for missing KZN toddler

DURBAN: Police are searching for a four-year-old who has been missing for almost three days. Bergville police are appealing to the community to assist with the whereabouts of Asimdumise Phungwayo.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the toddler was last seen at his home on the banks of the Woodstock Dam on October 3. “Asimdumise is fair in complexion and has short hair.” Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Ramlagan at 082 418 1601/036 448 9421 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

In a separate incident, Mariannhill police are appealing to the community to assist with the whereabouts of two other missing people. Bongani Arnold Ngcamu, 33, was last seen on September 29.

Police said Ngcamu is believed to have left his home in Luganda Extension in Mariannhill at around 4.30am. “It is alleged that he was last known to have been dropped off by his employer in the Pinetown CBD and has not returned home since. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black jacket and grey takkies,” said Gwala. In the second incident, police are searching for Ibraim Merasi, 51, who was last seen on September 4.