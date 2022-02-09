Police appeal for help to find missing toddler last seen at neighbour’s home
Durban: Police have appealed for the community to be on the lookout for a two-year-old boy who was last seen at his neighbour’s home in Ekombe, in the Nkandla district.
According to police, Lusakhanya Mkhize was last seen at the neighbour’s house on January 28 in KwaMagwaza in Ekombe.
He was wearing a navy blue vest, blue cargo pants and navy sandals.
“We appeal to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Mdluli on 063 317 9071/035 473 0022 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” police said.
In a separate incident, also in KwaZulu-Natal, another two-year-old toddler who had been reported missing for three days was later found dehydrated.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, the child was found by members of the community in Sundumbili.
IOL