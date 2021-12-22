Police Captain charged with assault for banging her husband’s head against a headboard

Durban: A 41-year-old policewoman is expected to appear in court today for allegedly assaulting her husband. According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the assault took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Bedelia area in Gauteng.

Ipid national spokesperson Grace Langa said: “It is alleged that on the 20th of December at about 15:30pm, a female Captain police officer arrived home from work and started swearing at her husband and assaulting him. “It is further alleged she banged her husband 's head several times against the headboard.” According to Langa, the victim, a 41-year-old police sergeant, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital and treated. The suspect, who is stationed at Welkom SAPS, was detailed at the Virginia SAPS. She is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court later today, facing charges of assault GBH.