Police expert in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial accused of lying before court

PRETORIA – Counsel for the men arrested for their alleged involvement in the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Robert Meyiwa, advocate Daniel Malesela, has accused police forensic expert, Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia, of lying about the events that happened after the crime was committed. The contention between Mosia and Malesela centred on how the police officer found the Vosloorus-based Khumalo homestead where Meyiwa had been shot when the senior officer, Brigadier Ndlovu, who instructed him to come to the crime scene did not give him the crucial address.

Story continues below Advertisement

Malesela cross-examined Mosia: “Do you remember that you mentioned Brigadier Ndlovu ... what instruction did he give when he called you?” Mosia responded: “I said he was not in a position [to give me] the crime scene address. He instructed me to go to the police station, to seek the crime scene address.” Malesela continued: “Mr Mosia, as a police officer and as an officer of the court, an expert for that matter, are you aware that lying under oath is a criminal matter?

Mosia affirmed. Earlier this month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the reported death of former police Major General Philani Ndlovu – one of the police officers widely mentioned in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial – will not have much impact on the case. In 2014, Ndlovu was a brigadier and the officer in charge at the murder crime scene of Meyiwa. Ndlovu is the one who called Mosia, a crime scene expert of the police, to come to the crime scene and begin with forensic investigations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Malesela went on: “Are you aware that you came here to testify and not to lie to this court? You have raised your hand and took the oath. Let me remind you, in your previous testimony, you said Brigadier Ndlovu phoned you and instructed you to go to the crime scene, but he did not provide you with the address. “It was out of your own experience as a police officer, that you said you went to the police station to find the address of the crime scene. “You said you used your own discretion to go to the local police station to find the address. Why are you now saying today Ndlovu instructed you to go to the police station? Ndlovu just didn’t provide you with the address.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Stammering, Mosia said: “I mention the police station because I was struggling to find the police station.” Malesela charged: “That is fine. I have no qualms with that. I do not want to say this is a lie, I respect you, you are an adult and one cannot say an adult lied. “Why today are you saying the late Major-General Ndlovu mentioned that you should go to the police station? Let me call it what it is, let me call a spade a spade, why are you lying that Major General Ndlovu asked you to go to the police station to get the address?”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mosia responded: “I think I am not lying, my lord. What I can explain now is that, as I have said, the road to the clinic passes by the police station. “I ended up entering the police station and they [officers on duty] contacted the vehicles working outside to lead me to the crime scene. The police officers were at the [Botshelong] Hospital and I went there and they led me to the crime scene.” Mosia has previously told the court he arrived at the crime scene about 20 minutes after midnight on October 27, 2014, but there were several police officers who were already milling around at the Vosloorus house. The soccer star was killed at about 8pm on October 26.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition. All of the accused men have pleaded not guilty.