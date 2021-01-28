Police find ’hidden’ bullet-ridden, blood-stained vehicle linked to Wentworth drive-by shooting

Durban - A vehicle with bullet holes and blood stains, hidden in a garage in Wentworth, has been impounded and positively linked to a drive-by shooting incident in the area. Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations, Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit and Durban Metro executed a search warrant at a property in Pirie Road in Wentworth. “Upon searching the house, police found a vehicle hidden in the garage with bullet holes and blood stains. “No one was in the house and the vehicle was impounded by police for further investigation. “The recovered vehicle is positively linked to a drive-by shooting that was committed on Woodville Road in Wentworth this month.”

Mbele said it is alleged that the drive-by shooting incident took place on January 17 at 12.45pm.

“It is alleged the victim was standing on Woodville Road with his friend when the suspect drove by them and started firing shots.

“No injuries were sustained. A case of attempted murder was opened at Wentworth SAPS.”

In a separate incident, Mbele said a 42-year-old who evaded his last court appearance and a warrant for his arrest was issued was also nabbed by police.

The suspect was arrested in Atherstone Road in Montclair.

It is alleged that on October 26, at 8.30pm, the police spotted a suspicious vehicle driving on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.

“Police stopped and searched the vehicle and the suspect was found in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

