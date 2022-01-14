Police hunt for killers of Pietermaritzburg couple gunned down in their home

Durban: No arrests have been made in the murder of Pietermaritzburg couple Mandla Khumalo and his wife Zodwa, who were gunned downed in their home on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident took place on January 9, at around 10:45pm.

SAPS spokesperson Lt Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged the couple, aged 58 and 59, were in their Emaqeleni home when they were attacked by unknown suspects. “Their grandson, aged 25, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.” She said the victims sustained gunshot wounds to the body, face and head.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Plessislaer SAPS, and investigations were ongoing.” She said the motive for the killing is unknown. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Durban on Thursday afternoon, police said they responded to a complaint of a shooting in Dr Pixely Kaseme Street, in the Durban Point area.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police noticed the body of a 36-year-old male victim who sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest. “It is alleged the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene after the incident. “He was taken to hospital, and he died on arrival. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. A case of murder is being investigated by Point SAPS.”