Police issue warning after two people get into difficulty while swimming at banned beach on the KZN North Coast

Durban: Two people were saved after getting into difficulty at La Mercy beach on Tuesday where swimming is currently prohibited. Durban Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said according to the information received, a woman got into trouble in the water and her friend, who had been standing on the shoreline, went in to help her.

“Both then got into difficulty because of the high tide. “Luckily a man and his girlfriend jumped in the water and saved both people. It was not without desperate fighting as water conditions were not great.” Sewpersadh said swimming was currently banned at all beaches on the KZN North Coast because of a chemical spill that occurred during the unrest in July when a chemical warehouse in Cornubia was set alight.

He urged patrons to comply as there were also no lifeguards on duty. The City said that the spill contaminated the Ohlanga River and uMhlanga Estuary which leads to the sea in the uMhlanga area. All beaches north of the Umgeni River mouth remain closed.