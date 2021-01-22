Police kill four alleged cash-in-transit heist robbers during shoot-out in Katlehong

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Four alleged cash-in-transit heist robbers were killed and another one arrested when a shoot-out between them and police officers turned deadly. The men had allegedly robbed a cash van a few hours earlier and police found them in their hideout in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. There, a shoot-out ensued and four of the men were killed. Another one was arrested and others fled. According to national police’s Colonel Brenda Muridili, a group of armed men rammed into a cash van, forcing it off the road in Edison Street, Langlaagte. Once it came to a stop, they allegedly used explosives to bomb it in order to gain access to the safe and one of the security guards was shot in the head, she said. “The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.The National Crime Intelligence activated the SAPS Airwing, Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams with assistance from EMPD Swat and JMPD K9 to trace the suspects.

“The information received led the team to a house in Katlehong where the suspects tried to shoot their way out. One suspect was arrested, while four others were fatally wounded. The team has launched a manhunt for the suspects that managed to flee the scene.”

Muridili said police searched the premises and found two police radios, an unlicensed firearm and two vehicles, one which had been hijacked in Katlehong last month and the other which was hijacked in Sandton two weeks ago.

The wounded security guard was taken to hospital and the Hawks will be investigating the case, Muridili said.

“The arrested suspect is due to appear in court soon facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to kindly call our Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111‬ or to send tip-offs on My SAPS App,” Muridili said.

IOL