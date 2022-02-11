Police launch manhunt for mob justice vigilantes after 3 suspected criminals are killed

PRETORIA – Three people have been killed in separate incidents of vigilantism in Limpopo, as police launch a manhunt for the perpetrators of the mob justice. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a fourth person was also seriously injured in an incident of vigilantism.

“In the first incident that took place on Monday 7 February 2022, in Masesha Spookpak at about 6.30 in the morning, police were notified about the discovery of the body of an unknown man in this area. Upon arrival at the scene, the deceased was found with multiple injuries,” Mojapelo said. Preliminary investigations indicated that the slain man might have been killed elsewhere and was dumped in the area. In another incident which took place on the same day, at Kwena Moloto, a group of people allegedly attacked and assaulted two men who managed to escape and jumped into the trailer of one of the resident’s vehicle in an attempt to seek help.

The driver allegedly continued driving but some of the community members also jumped into the trailer and continued to assault the two men. “When he (the driver) finally got help from the police who were on patrol, the mob immediately jumped off and fled. One of the victims was certified dead and the other taken to hospital in a critical condition,” Mojapelo said. In the latest incident, a 20-year-old man was assaulted and died at Moletjie Ga-Makgokgwane on Tuesday after community members allegedly accused him of theft.