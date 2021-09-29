Police looking for family of man who was murdered near Youth Centre in Chatsworth

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal police are urging the relatives of a man who was found dead near the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre to come forward. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim’s body was discovered on July 13, 2021.

He is believed to be in his thirties. Mbele said a murder docket had been opened by the Chatsworth SAPS after the victim was found to have sustained multiple injuries leading to his death. Family members who can assist police in identifying the body can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Biyela, at SAPS Chatsworth at 031 4514 222 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

In a separate incident, police are searching for two people who can help police solve two rape cases. One of the victims is a 10-year-old girl. Mbele said that on February 14 at 2pm, the child informed her parents that an unknown man had raped her in 2018. She said she could identify him if she saw him again.

Police are searching for this person who can help assist in the investigation of rape case of a 10-year-old. “A case of rape was opened at Cato Manor SAPS for investigation.” Mbele said the other victim, a 23-year-old woman, said that on May 21, she was in the Bluff area when a man she knew overpowered and raped her.