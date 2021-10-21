Police make another arrest in Durban business robbery where security guard was killed

Durban: Another person was arrested this week for the murder of a security guard killed during a business robbery in Mayville on October 12. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect was arrested on Thursday morning in Folweni and was due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Four armed men entered the business premises on Jan Smuts Highway in Mayville at 1.45pm and held up the staff. “They took an undisclosed amount of cash and robbed the security guards of their shotguns,” police said at the time. “A 35-year-old security guard was shot in the head and declared dead on the scene… Another employee was shot in the shoulder and taken to hospital for medical attention.”

