Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Mthwalume in wake of serial murders

DURBAN - Investigators assigned to probe the killings of five women in the Mthwalume area in the South Coast of Kwa-Zulu Natal have covered much ground according to Police Minister, General Bheki Cele.

The bodies of five women aged between 16 and 36 years were found on a sugarcane farm between April and August 2020, two of which were found this week.

The gruesome discoveries has resulted in the investigative interventions on a national level. The National Head of Crime Intelligence and Detectives along with the National Head of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offenses unit (FCS) has joined forces with the provincial investigators to look into the case.

“We couldn’t just sit by and accept that women are getting murdered. I am satisfied that this team has already brought in two people of interest who they believe have a case to answer to,” said Cele.

Cele, who visited the crime scene in the Mthwalume area on Saturday, interacted with concerned residents who called for more protection from the police.