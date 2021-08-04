Police nab five armed men in Durban moments before their attempted robbery

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Umbilo SAPS received information about an armed group of men in a vehicle.

Durban: Five men, who were allegedly armed with illegal firearms and planning to commit a robbery, were arrested in Umbilo on Tuesday evening.

“It was reported that the men were allegedly planning to commit a robbery. An operation was put in place and the police officers from the National Intervention Unit also joined the operation. The team proceeded to Helen Joseph Road in Umbilo where a stationary vehicle with five men was spotted.

“The suspects attempted to flee the scene upon seeing the police officers but they were surrounded. Upon searching the suspects, they were found in possession of a 9mm pistol as well as gas pistol and a gas rifle. Police seized 11 rounds of ammunition.”

She said the suspects, aged between 24 and 34, were due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today, charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.