Police officers charged for allegedly raping handcuffed woman, released on R3 000 bail

Pretoria - The case against two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who have been charged for the rape of a 20-year-old woman has been postponed by the Molopo Magistrate’s Court. North West regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Henry Mamothame said the two police officers, Otshepeng Nkate, 26, and Lebogang Tladi, 36 ,were released on R3 000 bail each.

“The duo are charged with raping a 20-year-old woman, and the matter will be heard on 13 May 2022. The two were granted R3000 bail each, and their bail conditions are that they should not interfere with the state witnesses, (they’re) prohibited from making any direct or indirect contact with the victim, and are further prohibited from leaving the Mahikeng District Court, without reporting to the investigating officer,” said Mamothame. He said preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) revealed that the complainant was at her boyfriend’s place at Lorwaneng village on 30 March when an argument broke out between her and the boyfriend. The police were called to the scene.

“After police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious property damage, as she had broken the windows at her partner’s place. She was allegedly handcuffed and on their way to the police station, police took a detour and told her that they were taking her home,” said Mamothame. “The report further reveals that the victim indicated they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, and the officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink, which made her dizzy.” The young woman alleges that the police officer undressed and raped her.

“After this, the driver also came and raped her and all this happened while she was handcuffed,” said Mamothame. “They allegedly took her home after the ordeal, and she was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical attention by her family.” IOL