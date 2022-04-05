Police on the hunt for six robbers who stole livestock worth R1.6m

Durban – Police are on the hunt for six men who allegedly stormed a stock pound in the Eastern Cape and made off with livestock worth R1.6 million. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe, said the robbers allegedly gained access into the pound by cutting the fence on Saturday just after 10pm.

“The allegedly pointed firearms at the security guards on duty and instructed them in moving the livestock out of the pound. “The security guards were then ordered to lie down and their hands tied.” Matola-Mvanyashe said a total of 126 cattle, 240 sheep and 115 goats were driven out of the pound worth R1.6 million.

Of this Qumbu Stock Theft Unit recovered 3 cattle, 137 sheep, 79 goats. “The remainder of the stock is still missing and investigations are continuing.” IOL