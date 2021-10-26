Police probe charred human remains found in burnt car in KZN may be that of NFP councillor

Durban: KZN police have an opened an inquest after charred human remains were found in a burnt vehicle in Magudu in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, “on Monday night, at approximately 21:55 Magudu police received a complaint of a motor vehicle on fire on the R66 between Nongoma and Pongola.

“Police had discovered a badly burnt human body inside the vehicle. “The purpose of the inquest is to determine the circumstances and the cause of death of the person found inside the vehicle. According to Naidoo, the owner told the police that the car was being used by her brother who had been missing.

The brother was a councillor candidate for the National Freedom Party. “However, this information is not sufficient to conclude at this stage that the body may be that of the councillor candidate.” Police have appealed to anyone with any information to contact the SAPS on 086 00 10111 or via the MySAPSApp, saying all information would be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.