Police probe death of PMB woman found dead in a bush with ’no visible injuries’

Durban: KwaZulu Natal police said an inquest had been opened after the body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a bush. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on October 31 at around 4pm, Townhill SAPS responded to a complaint of a dead body found in a bush near a lodge in Townhill, Pietermaritzburg.

“Upon arrival, they were shown the body of a 25-year-old female victim with no visible injuries. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and an inquest docket has been opened at Townhill SAPS for investigation.” She said police are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine cause of death.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old is expected in court for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times following an altercation in Sweetwater, Pietermaritzburg. It is alleged the woman had been visiting him and when she wanted to leave, he refused and proceeded to stab her. The woman was taken to hospital.