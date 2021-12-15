Police probe drowning of 7-year-old at Drakensberg resort. Brother, 9, in critical condition
Durban: Police have opened an inquest after a seven-year-old boy drowned at a resort pool in the Drakensberg this weekend.
His brother, nine, was taken to hospital.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the complainant alleged that on December 12, 2021, at 9pm, a guest at the hotel required assistance as two boys had drowned in the resort pool.
“Upon the police’s arrival, they observed a nine-year-old boy who had been resuscitated at the scene and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.
“A seven-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene. An inquest docket was opened at Bergville SAPS for investigation.”
Crime activist Yusuf Ambramjee tweeted about the tragedy.
It is believed the brothers, who are from Musgrave, had been learners at Hartley Road Primary.
IOL