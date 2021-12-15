Police probe drowning of 7-year-old at Drakensberg resort. Brother, 9, in critical condition

Durban: Police have opened an inquest after a seven-year-old boy drowned at a resort pool in the Drakensberg this weekend. His brother, nine, was taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the complainant alleged that on December 12, 2021, at 9pm, a guest at the hotel required assistance as two boys had drowned in the resort pool. “Upon the police’s arrival, they observed a nine-year-old boy who had been resuscitated at the scene and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. “A seven-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene. An inquest docket was opened at Bergville SAPS for investigation.”