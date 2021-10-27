Police release identity of man gunned down in La Lucia while detectives hunt for his killers

Durban: Investigations are continuing into Tuesday’s shooting that claimed the life of Ranesh Singh, police said on Wednesday morning. Singh, believed to be in his thirties, was killed in a hail of bullets while travelling in his white SUV on Armstrong Avenue at around 8.30am.

“Police received a complaint of a car crashing into a parking premises along Armstrong Avenue in La Lucia,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. “Upon arrival at the scene, police found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.” No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.

MORE ON THIS Man shot dead while driving on Armstrong Avenue, La Lucia

Shawn Herbst, of Netcare 911, said reports indicated that an adult male had been shot multiple times in what was alleged to be a hit. “Medics found the vehicle had come to rest against a pillar, ridden with bullet holes which security officials believe to come from a high-calibre rifle. “He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and, sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene by Emer-G-Med.”