Police rescue four women from a luxurious house in Durban North who were lured here for sex work

Durban: KZN police said they rescued four women from a luxurious home in Durban North after they were falsely promised jobs at a call centre. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala initially five women between 19 and 27 boarded a bus from Gauteng to Durban, but one managed to escape.

“The ladies alleged that one of them met an individual in Johannesburg who told her about this job opportunity in Durban which would require her working at a call centre where they would be selling sim cards to the elite in the society. “The individual asked the lady to recruit more women for this job opportunity. He went as far as going to her mother explaining the legitimacy of the job offer and was in possession of what looked like authentic documentation to back up his claims. “The lady and her mother were sold on the idea and she then convinced four more ladies, some of whom were relatives, to take up the job offer.”

Police said on the evening of February 28, all five boarded a bus paid for by their prospective employers and arrived in Durban the next door. “They were allegedly picked up from the bus terminal and driven to a very luxurious house in Durban North. “Upon arrival they were asked to freshen up and rest before meeting the boss who was going to outline the details of their work. Once they had arrived, one of the five ladies decided that she did not want to stay and she left as soon as they got to the house.”

Gwala said it was during the meeting with the boss where the story changed and they were informed that they were going to be involved in the sex trade. “They were instructed not to go to the front of the house where people might see them. The girls also alleged that even though upon arrival they were told that they can pick any room they want but that was not the reality and they were kept in one room where the curtains were always drawn. “According to the ladies there was a time where the boss had called them in one by one and had touched them inappropriately.

“During the entire ordeal one of the ladies was able to surreptitiously use her phone to get help from the outside.” Gwala said this information reached the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who on Wednesday led an operation which resulted in the rescue of the four ladies. “A case docket for human trafficking was opened and handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.”