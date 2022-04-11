Police say Gauteng father who went missing over the weekend has been found

Durban: Police have confirmed that a Gauteng father who has been missing since Friday has been reunited with his family. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Anthony Newton, 41, who went missing last week Friday, has been found safe.

“On Monday (April 11) he was found and reunited with his family.” Mohlala said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. “All we know is that he was found okay on his bike.”

Social media has been abuzz since Newton’s disappearance asking for people to be on the lookout for him. Mike Bolhuis, from Specialised Security Services, said they had been tasked with helping in finding Newton by family members. According to information posted on Facebook, Newton had gone to purchase a new motorcycle in the Middelburg area on Friday and that is when he was last seen.

Callie de Cock, the lead investigator from Bolhuis’ company, confirmed that Newton was found on Monday morning. He said he received information that Newtown had pitched up in the Middelburg area. Bolhuis said it was important for the public to know that the missing persons project works.

“It is important to report a person missing sooner rather than later, obviously once you are sure that you have exhausted all avenues in searching for them.” He said it was important to inform people that someone has been found, to stop people from searching further as it is then fruitless. “We always inform if something has been solved, at the request of the public, under success projects.”

