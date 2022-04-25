Police say no arrest in killing of municipal worker in KZN

Durban: There has been no arrests in the killing of a municipal worker who was gunned down on Saturday afternoon. By Monday morning, SAPS police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said investigations were ongoing and the motive was unknown.

The 36-year-old official, from the eThekwini municipality’s water department, was shot dead in Ottawa, Verulam at around 4pm. Gwala said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. “The suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. Nothing was taken from the victim.”

A case of murder has been opened for investigation by the Verulam SAPS. Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said that when paramedics arrived on the scene, the victim showed no signs of life. “Ten spent 9mm cartridges were recovered near her body.”

Balram said that according to the victim’s colleagues, she was in charge of trucks used to distribute water to areas experiencing disruptions. “She had just returned from Tongaat when she was gunned down,” Balram said, adding that the motive for the killing was unknown. IOL