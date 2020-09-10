Police search for 11 men after teen gang raped in EC soccer field

Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for a group of 11 men who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at the New Homes location in the OR Tambo District on Friday, last week.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the girl had given her friends a walk home and was herself, on her way home when she met four men who allegedly grabbed her and dragged her to a soccerfield.

"According to the information at hand, the men took her to the field where they allegedly raped her. They left her and returned with more men who allegedly continued to rape the girl. It is unclear at this stage but it is believed that the men knew each other and planned the crime together," Kinana said.

He said it is unclear if the men came from the same area.

"The investigation is expected to unearth and unpack all the truths and motives behind this act," he said.