Police search for 11 men after teen gang raped on EC soccer field

Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for a group of 11 men who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at the New Homes location in the OR Tambo District last Friday.

According to Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the girl had walked her friends home and was en route to her own home when she was accosted by four men who allegedly grabbed her and dragged her to a nearby soccer field.

"The men took her to the field where they allegedly raped her. They left her and returned with more men who allegedly continued to rape the girl," Kinana said.

He said it was still unclear whether the attack had been planned in advance.

"The investigation is expected to unearth and unpack all the truths and motives behind this act," Kinana said.