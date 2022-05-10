Police search for Durban mom who allegedly left her baby with a woman and failed to fetch him

Durban - Police are urgently looking for a woman who allegedly left her baby with a woman more than a week ago and failed to fetch him. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the complainant alleged that on May 1, at around 2pm, she met the baby’s mother on Stanger Street, in the Durban CBD.

“The mother allegedly asked the complainant to look after her ten-month-old son, as she was going to meet her boyfriend. “The mother promised to come back but has been missing since,” said Ngcobo. Ngcobo said the matter was reported to Durban Central SAPS and the docket was transferred to Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

“The child was taken to a place of safety,” added Ngcobo. Police have appealed to anyone who may have information regarding the mother or relatives to contact an investigating officer Detective Constable Dlani on 079 812 0486 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. IOL