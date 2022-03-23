Police search for the family of two women shot and left in an open field in Eastern Cape

Durban: Police are searching for the family of two women who were found with gunshot wounds, laying in a open field in the Eastern Cape. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said on Saturday, at around 7.30pm, the two women were found lying in an open field along a pathway in the Joe Slovo settlement.

“One female sustained two gunshot wounds and died on the scene, while the other sustained a gunshot wound to her forehead and died the next day in hospital,” said Naidu. She added that both women were allegedly together when they were shot. “The motive and suspects are unknown at this stage.”

She said the identity of both women are also unknown. “They are aged between 25 and 30. One victim is reportedly from Kwazakele while the other victim has a tattoo on her right arm that depicts an open book. She was also wearing a blue golf shirt and dark coloured pants.” Naidu said police are investigating two cases of murder and are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying them or in tracing their next of kin.

Any information relating to their identities or the circumstances relating to their deaths may be communicated to Detective Captain Shelley Shepherd at SAPS Kwadwesi on 071 362 8707 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. She said all information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.