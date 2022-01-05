Police searching for killers of PMB pensioner found strangled in her home
Share this article:
Durban: Police are investigating the killing of a 62-year-old woman in Prestbury, Pietermaritzburg.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on December 30 at around 6.20pm, Prestbury SAPS received a complaint of a murder on Bellevue Road in Prestbury and proceeded to the scene.
“On arrival at the scene, they found the body of a 62-year-old woman lying in her bedroom with bruises on the face and strangulation marks on the neck.
“A case of murder has been opened at Prestbury SAPS.”
On Monday, in a separate incident, the body of a 72-year-old female was discovered by family.
Colonel Mbele, said that at around 6pm, police attended to a complaint of murder in Edgebury Road in Phoenix.
“It is alleged that the victim was strangled with a belt by unknown people. The motive surrounding the incident is unknown and a case of murder was opened.”
IOL