Police searching for killers of PMB pensioner found strangled in her home

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on December 30 at around 6.20pm, Prestbury SAPS received a complaint of a murder on Bellevue Road in Prestbury and proceeded to the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, they found the body of a 62-year-old woman lying in her bedroom with bruises on the face and strangulation marks on the neck.

“A case of murder has been opened at Prestbury SAPS.”

On Monday, in a separate incident, the body of a 72-year-old female was discovered by family.